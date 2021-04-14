WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery, ID-theft arrests

Some days (like yesterday) there’s no crime news to report. Today has not been one of those days. Here’s another West Seattle Crime Watch update:

WALGREENS SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Big police response this past hour at the South Delridge Walgreens after what was described in radio communication as a case of shoplifting that became robbery when a gun was pulled. Officers were in a brief standoff with the suspect – but it ended a short time ago with them taking him into custody. More information when we get it.

ID THEFT ARREST: This happened at the Westwood Village Bank of America around 4 pm this afternoon. According to the preliminary police summary:

A bank manager called 911 to report a suspect attempting to access a bank account with fraudulent documents and ID. The bank confirmed with the account holder the suspect did not have permission to access the account and stated the items being used had been stolen during a burglary in Kent. Officers arrived and investigated the incident. The suspect was taken into custody for forgery and ID theft. Search incident to arrest, officers located multiple ID cards, access cards, and personal financial documents belonging to several possible victims. The suspect was booked into KCJ for investigation of forgery and investigation of ID theft.

We’ll follow up on the suspects’ status in both cases tomorrow.