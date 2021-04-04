WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Purse-snatching; catalytic converter taken; gun arrest; another alert about repeat mail-theft suspet

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

PURSE SNATCHED: According to the police-report summary, an officer at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) noticed a “disturbance” in the parking lot around 2:15 pm today and went over to investigate. A 56-year-old woman told police her purse had been stolen; she fought the robber but he shoved her to the ground and took her purse. They found a suspect, “who still had the victim’s property,” according to the report. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery. The victim suffered neck injuries.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER STOLEN, AGAIN: We got a call this afternoon from a woman who reported that her Honda Element’s catalytic converter had just been stolen. It happened in the parking lot of Bridge Park (3204 SW Morgan), while she was there visiting her mom for Easter.

GUN ARREST: A man was arrested for unlawful gun possession after an incident in the 9400 block of 18th SW just before 11 am today. The police-report summary says a 911 call came in from a woman saying she had been threatened by someone with a gun. Police say the victim and suspect, who know each other, got into a fight about a jacket. The suspect got mad and pulled a 9mm handgun from his fanny pack, then walked toward the woman. She fled and called police. They found and arrested the suspect, discovering he had a felony criminal record and so could not legally possess a gun. He was booked into King County Jail.

MAIL-THEFT SUSPECT ALERT, AGAIN: A week and a half after repeat mail-theft suspect Jason A. Turner‘s most-recent release from jail – seventh time this year – North Delridge residents say he’s still stealing mail and packages. We got a text from one person last night, and today we heard from Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman, who says he’s been hearing from upset residents. He says, “I’d like to encourage people to call 911 if they see him stealing mail. SPD will respond and arrest him — again. We are just as frustrated with Mr. Turner’s continued criminal behavior as the residents of West Seattle, and we will continue to work with the King County Prosecutor’s Office to persuade the judge to keep him in custody.” Turner is tentatively set for trial in May on the four counts of felony stolen-mail possession filed against him in February. (Here’s the original police alert we published in February, including a police-provided photo.)