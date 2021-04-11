West Seattle, Washington

11 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: North Delridge gunfire investigation

April 11, 2021 12:19 pm
If you thought you heard gunfire in North Delridge around 7 pm Saturday – police confirmed it. The initial police summary says calls came in from the 4700 block of 26th SW, where officers found multiple shell casings and a “bullet-riddled vehicle” in an alley between 26th SW and Delridge. No one was in the car and no one was hurt. When they found the vehicle’s owner, she told them, the report says, that “she had just purchased the vehicle and would not know who would have wanted to do this to her car.” The incident remains under investigation by Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives,

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: North Delridge gunfire investigation"

  • Tracey April 11, 2021 (12:32 pm)
    Wondering if that was the same timing as the fireworks in that area?   Anyone else see the display last night?  Could see from Pigeon Point and it looked to be in the exact area described.

    • WSB April 11, 2021 (1:02 pm)
      It was still light at 7 pm.

