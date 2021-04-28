WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation; would-be catalytic-converter thief interrupted

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Just after 10 pm last night, police were called to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Delridge Way SW after a resident reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a flash of liheard a gunshot and saw a bright flash of light. Officers told dispatch that they found.a shell casing, but the report says they found no victim and no suspect.

WOULD-BE CATALYTIC CONVERTER THIEF: Residents in the 3700 block of Beach Drive forwarded this alert circulated in their complex:

This past weekend (4/24-25), we encountered an incident of attempted property theft. At roughly 4:00 am on Sunday morning, an individual arrived on our property and checked for unlocked doors before proceeding to begin cutting off the catalytic converter(s) from a resident’s vehicle which was parked under the south carport. An alert resident heard the commotion and scared the would-be thief away from the safety of their deck. Race: Caucasian or other light-complexion Hair: Long brown hair with some grey, pulled into ponytail

Height: Between 6’0″ – 6’2″ tall

Weight: Unknown

Dress: Navy blue heavy jacket with a brown fur-lined hood, navy or black Adidas track pants, grey lace-less sneakers, blue bandana, and black skullcap.

The alert says police were called; we do not have the incident number, but if we get it we will add it.