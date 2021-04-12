WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter thieves strike again, again, and almost again

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch, all involving catalytic converters:

PRIUS: Steve in Upper Alki reports, “My catalytic converter was stolen from my 2008 Prius, parked in my driveway in front of my house, sometime between Wednesday evening and Saturday morning.”

BUSINESS TRUCK: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a work truck at a West Marginal Way SW business over the weekend.

ELEMENT ATTEMPT: Rachel in Gatewood reports, “Came out to my Honda Element this morning for work and noticed the car was running loud. Looked under the car & there was one Sawzall cut – not all the way through the pipe – near my catalytic converter. Could have happened last night or Saturday night – did not drive car all weekend.”

SIDE NOTE: This continues to be a coast-to-coast problem (international too). In Northern California two weeks ago, according to this report, two people were arrested for possession of hundreds of stolen catalytic converters, and investigators say they have made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling them. Tips for preventing this type of theft include parking your car in a secure garage if you can, parking it somewhere brightly lit if you can’t, setting your car alarm to go off if it detects vibration, or adding a protection device/shield.