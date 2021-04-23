WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alert in catalytic-converter theft case; another charge filed against suspected mail thief

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

SEEN THIS CAR? The alert was forwarded by Southwest Precinct police. Though the theft in question happened in South Park, this type of crime has been prevalent regionally (and nationally) lately, so they’re circulating it more widely:

On 4/13/21 at approximately 1100 hours, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius while the Prius was parked in the business parking lot located at 309 S. Cloverdale St. The above vehicle is the suspect vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the above vehicle, most likely a hatchback VW. If you have seen this vehicle in any other (incidents), please contact (Officer) cleades.robinson@seattle.gov.

ANOTHER MAIL-THEFT CHARGE: Repeat-mail-theft suspect Jason A. Turner has remained in jail since his most-recent arrest last Sunday, and now his bail has doubled to $10,000 because another charge has been filed against him. This one stems from one of his six previous arrests this year, back on March 24th. Charging documents say he was found with 16 pieces of stolen mail at the time. He was released from jail after two days because prosecutors didn’t have the information needed to “rush-file” charges, but they have since received the case and charged Turner with another count of felony stolen-mail possession, the third felony case filed against him in two months. (Turner was discussed extensively by SW Precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman at this past week’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting – see our report here.)