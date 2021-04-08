West Seattle Art Walk, bridge meeting, and what else is up for your Thursday

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Tonight all over West Seattle, art displays and food/drink specials! Go here to see who’s participating this month. Highlights include Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) having its first artist reception since last year, artist Jenna Roby, 3-8 pm, 5910 California SW. Also back: The Art Walk map (see it above).

Also today/tonight:

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm at MOD Pizza Westwood Village, part of the proceeds goes to the White Center Co-op Preschool – here’s how to be part of the fundraiser.

COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: The advisory group for the West Seattle Bridge project meets online at 4 pm, with topics including low-bridge access and high-bridge repair planning. Here’s the viewing link.

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Thursday, April 8, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

FOOD BANK HISTORY; 6 pm online, Words, Writers, SouthWest Stories presents Rev. Ron Marshall discussing his book about the West Seattle Food Bank‘s first 30 years. Our calendar listing has info on watching.

BIRDS, BEES, KIDS: 6:30 pm online, free presentation for parents, all welcome – here’s how to be there.