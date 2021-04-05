WEST SEATTLE ART: Signs of spring at Highland Park Improvement Club

Some people got candy eggs … some got chocolate bunnies … and at Highland Park Improvement Club, the Easter present was new signage for SW Holden. The photos and report were sent by HPIC:

The Easter Bunny made a drop-in appearance at HPICto help with the installation of our latest “Burma Shave” roadside signage.

We know our fellow West Seattle drivers are feeling the frustration of increasing traffic levels and commute numbers so we wanted to share some of our favorite signs of spring to brighten your commute and a little poem to bring you home westbound on Holden.

Be well and stay safe to all-

HPIC Board, Membership and neighborhood residents