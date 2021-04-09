WEST MARGINAL WAY: New intersection plan; bicycle-lane update

More news from this month’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting in addition to low-bridge access expansion and SW Alaska paving: Two West Marginal Way updates.

WMW/HIGHLAND PARK WAY INTERSECTION: SDOT’s Trevor Partap announced the plan you see above for more rechannelization and signal changes at the busy West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way intersection. They will also be upgrading the communications technology so they’ll be better able to monitor the traffic flow and change the signal timing remotely if necessary. These improvements will remain even after the bridge reopens. They’re working on design right now, with construction in the second half of the year.

And the Task Force got updates on two other areas of West Marginal:

FURTHER NORTH ON WMW: In addition to the ongoing plan for a temporary crossing signal near the Duwamish Longhouse, which will be installed in “late summer/fall,” some sidewalk work in the area will start soon. That is separate from the not-yet-decided issue of the Duwamish River Trail connection, which may or may not result in a protected bicycle lane replacing the southbound curb lane. Latest on that is that SDOT is still “finalizing data analysis” and was scheduled to take walking tours this week with members of the Seattle Freight Advisory Board, which opposes the proposal. “We have been hearing a lot” on all sides, SDOT says. The decision is now expected by the “end of this quarter.” If you haven’t commented yet, WestSeattleBridge@seattle.gov is the address.