WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Spring-break Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Sunny and breezy again today, with a mid-60s high (we got to 64 on Tuesday).

SPRING BREAK

School’s out all week for Seattle Public Schools (and independent schools on the same calendar); middle-school and high-school part-time in-person classes start Monday.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Here’s where they’re working this week.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule; on Saturday, it will increase the number of passengers allowed on buses.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule; starting Monday, the spring/summer all-day, 7-days-a-week schedule begins.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

387th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 14th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Read about other changes ahead, here.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

