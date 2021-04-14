WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Spring-break Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Sunny and breezy again today, with a mid-60s high (we got to 64 on Tuesday).
SPRING BREAK
School’s out all week for Seattle Public Schools (and independent schools on the same calendar); middle-school and high-school part-time in-person classes start Monday.
ROAD WORK .
Delridge project – Here’s where they’re working this week.
TRANSIT
Metro is on its regular schedule; on Saturday, it will increase the number of passengers allowed on buses.
The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule; starting Monday, the spring/summer all-day, 7-days-a-week schedule begins.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
387th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: 14th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Read about other changes ahead, here.)
Here’s a low-bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
