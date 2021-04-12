WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Spring-break Monday watch

6:12 AM: Good morning! A sunny, warmer-by-the-day week is ahead, with 70s predicted by next weekend.

SPRING BREAK

School’s out all week for Seattle Public Schools (and independent schools on the same calendar), as well as Highline Public Schools to the south.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule; next Saturday, it will increase the number of passengers allowed on buses.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule; next week, the spring/summer all-day, 7-days-a-week schedule begins.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

385th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 14th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Read about other changes ahead, here.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

