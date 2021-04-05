WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Back-to-schools Monday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning! Sunshine in the forecast today, after a cold night/morning.

BACK TO SCHOOLS

Seattle Public Schools elementary students have the option of part-time in-person learning starting today, so watch for school buses and other increased traffic by schools, as well as the reactivation of school-zone speed cameras. (Here’s the districtwide map of schools.)

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan – with the Sylvan Way east-end closure starting as soon as tomorrow.

SW Yancy closure – The closure between Avalon and 28th is because of the housing-construction project and expected to continue this week.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is using the smaller Spirit of Kingston until tomorrow

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

378th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 13th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.