WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Friday watch, with first low-bridge change ahead

6:07 AM: Good morning! Mixed weather expected today, some sun, some clouds.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – The east end of Sylvan Way, just west of Delridge, is now closed for work. Here’s the rest of this week’s plan, as we await the weekly update on what’s next.

The Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close both ways tonight into Saturday morning for its monthly inspection, with the NB side staying closed until Monday morning.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

382nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 13th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – but starting tonight, weekend mornings will be open to all drivers for three additional hours, so restrictions are in effect 8 am-9 pm Saturdays and Sundays. (Read about other changes ahead, here.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.