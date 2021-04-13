VACCINE: How the city’s dealing with Johnson & Johnson ‘pause’

(WSB file photo – sign at entrance to SWAC vaccination/testing site)

As you might already have seen in national coverage, the FDA and CDC are recommending a pause in use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while investigating reports of blood clots. One WSB reader reports he had an appointment for J&J at the city-run Southwest Athletic Complex vaccination hub today but has already received notification it’ll be Pfizer instead. We checked with mayor’s office spokesperson Kelsey Nyland to see if they’re expecting to cancel any appointments here or at other city sites because of the J&J pause. Short answer: No. Longer answer; “In terms of the operational impact, we are switching from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the Pfizer vaccine for today’s appointments at the Community Vaccination Hub in West Seattle. We have also been using a small number of Johnson & Johnson for people living in permanent supportive housing. Those appointments will switch to either Moderna or Pfizer. All other clinics have been using either Moderna or Pfizer. At this time, we don’t have any plans to cancel appointments.”