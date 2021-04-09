TODAY: Bicycle ride in memory of Georgetown crash victim

(SPD photo, March 24th)

The West Seattle Bridge closure detours have linked the peninsula and Duwamish Valley communities – South Park, Georgetown – more closely than ever. Two weeks ago, we reported on a deadly crash in Georgetown, in which a 54-year-old man riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a semi-truck driver. Today community members are organizing a ride in the victim’s memory. From the announcement:

Georgetown residents have organized a Community Ride “Critical Mass” bike ride event, (after a) vehicle-related fatality which took place March 24th. The meetup is at 4:00 pm, Friday, April 9th, in the parking lot of the Georgetown Campus of South Seattle College, 6737 Corson Ave S. This event will be a legal and peaceful 1 1/2-hour ride on public streets, highlighting the dangers of biking in the Georgetown neighborhood.

The event organizers aim to:

–Remind drivers in an area of both heavy vehicles and heavy traffic that they need to share the road;

–Remind the city and the community that biking in and through Georgetown is dangerous and scary

–Ask city leaders that Georgetown improvements are prioritized and centered for bike infrastructure, especially as we experience West Seattle Bridge detour traffic

–Create a safe space to bike in and around our community