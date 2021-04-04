Stay Healthy Streets, Keep Moving Streets, and now School Streets: 1 launching in West Seattle

With Seattle Public Schools‘ elementary students returning to classrooms starting tomorrow, West Seattle’s Roxhill Elementary is one of the first four schools to pilot a new SDOT no-through-traffic program, School Streets. These are similar to Stay Healthy Streets – explained by SDOT as “closed to most cars and open to people walking, biking, and rolling to school (to) provide more space for social distancing at school pick-up and drop-off.” This will affect the block of 34th SW in front of Roxhill, between SW Holden and Kenyon, in effect stretching the existing Stay Healthy Street one more block south.

Here’s an SDOT flyer explaining the plan. The Roxhill block is the only School Street in the first four to launch citywide, but SDOT says it will work with other schools interested in requesting one.