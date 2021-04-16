SPORTS: University of Washington beach volleyball back at Alki

Thanks to James for the tip. The University of Washington beach-volleyball team is playing at Alki today, Saturday, and Sunday. From the announcement:

Washington Beach Volleyball gets to compete in the sands of Seattle for the first time in over two years this weekend, making up for lost time with a total of seven matches over three days at Alki Beach this Friday through Sunday, April 16-18. The first two days will make up one tournament, the Husky Invitational, featuring UW, 15th-ranked Hawaii, Oregon, and Portland. Then Sunday will be three more dual matches separate from the tourney, with UW, Hawaii and 9th-ranked Arizona all playing each other once. It’s the first home matches for UW since March of 2019. It’s also the last week of the regular season as the Pac-12 Championships are next up for the Dawgs starting on April 29.

Though past visits have drawn crowds, this time they’re asking you to stay away:

Fans are respectfully requested not to attend the weekend’s matches at Alki Beach. Due to Covid-19 protocols and the openness of the area, crowds cannot be controlled nor can seats be assigned.

Going into the weekend, the Huskies are 1-7. Their appearances at Alki date back to 2016.