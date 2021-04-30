SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS wins against West Seattle HS in baseball; rematch ahead

High-school baseball season is in full swing! Thanks to Sean for this recap from a big cross-peninsula game on Thursday (and to the Chief Sealth IHS parent who sent the photo):

After a year of no high school baseball, the Chief Sealth Seahawks and West Seattle Wildcats renewed their rivalry on April 29th. Chief Sealth came away victorious with an 11-2 win before an enthusiastic crowd at Hiawatha Playfield.

Chief Sealth was spurred on by a 7-run first inning. Ryan Moore was on the bump for Sealth and went 6 innings, yielding 2 runs, 5 hits, 0 walks, and 5 strikeouts. Miles Gosztola was stellar in relief for West Seattle with 5 innings pitched and 12 strikeouts.

Chief Sealth had 10 hits to West Seattle’s 6. Coleman Ransom and Teagan Gaither had multiple hits for Sealth, and Jaxton Helmstetler had multiple hits for WS. Both Matthew Henning for WS and Marcel Jones for Sealth hit home runs. It was a great day for baseball. The two teams will renew their rivalry with a doubleheader at SWAC on May 24th.