SCHOOLS: Tryout time for West Seattle High School’s award-winning Cheer Team

From West Seattle High School cheer coach Nadine Nguyen:

Are you ready to become a part of the award-winning West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team?

Now’s your chance. Tryouts will be held in person May 12th -14th from 4:30 pm- 6:30 pm @ WSHS. To try out, you will need to fill out all online forms.

If you are looking to get a little extra help before Tryouts, come to our virtual clinic where we will be teaching basic cheer skills such as jumps, dance, and cheers to help you get ready for Tryouts. Clinics are on Thursday, May 6th, 2021, from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm . (The Link will be provided to applicants after your Tryout application is submitted)

You will need to have a COMPLETED physical and completed your Final Forms paperwork, to participate in Tryouts and the clinic.

The tryout application and final forms link are available through this link:

linktr.ee/westseattlecheer

Good Luck and Go Wildcats!!

For questions, please email westseattlecheer@outlook.com