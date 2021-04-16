SCHOOLS: Alki Elementary’s online musical ahead, flower/bake sale now

The Alki Elementary PTA has a triple invitation for you – involving entertainment, flowers, and treats. Here’s the announcement:

Broadway has been dark for over a year… But the lights are bright at Alki Elementary! Alki PTA is thrilled to announce the 10th anniversary of their musical theater enrichment program with this year’s musical, Super Happy Awesome News! Thursday, April 22nd (Super Cast!) and Friday, April 23rd (Awesome Cast!) at 6:30 PM.

We’d like to extend the invitation to our surrounding West Seattle schools and community to get on the guest list at Alkimusical.square.site for a fun family night joining our Zoom viewing parties to watch our pre-recorded shows! You won’t want to miss 29 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade Alki performers bringing you this totally new musical from Beat by Beat Press, written during quarantine about kids in quarantine! In this crazy year, we all need a little Super Happy Awesome News!

In Alki PTA Musical tradition, we will be having a Flower & Bake Sale – ONLINE NOW through Sunday, April 18th at midnight – where all proceeds benefit Alki PTA and our community partners: Admiral Theatre, Jones Soda, Cupcake Royale, Alm Hill Gardens, Treat Cookies, Franz Bakery and more! Pre-order beautiful spring flower bouquets for your home, popcorn buckets for your viewing parties, tasty treats, and cupcakes to celebrate the night! And don’t forget your PBJGBCSWC Sandwich Kit! (Trust us, after watching Chef make this tasty treat during the production, every kid will want to make their own!) Pick up your goods near Alki Elementary April 22nd and 23rd 3:30 – 5:30 PM.

Your $5 suggested donation and/or purchase from the Super Happy Awesome Flower + Bake Sale at Alkimusical.square.site will ensure you are on the Guest List to receive both of the Premiere Viewing Party Zoom links in your inbox the week of the show!

On behalf of the cast and crew of Super Happy Awesome News and Alki PTA, we thank you for your support! For more information please visit alkipta.com