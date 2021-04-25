SCHOOL UPDATES: Virus case; cohorts merge; graduation dates

Three notes about West Seattle schools:

COVID CASE: Genesee Hill Elementary families received email sent by principal Gerrit Kischner on Friday afternoon announcing a student had tested positive:

… I am writing to let you know that one of our students is confirmed to have COVID-19. The student was last in the building April 19th after exposure during Spring Break. Students and adults who came in close contact with this student have been identified, notified, and are following Public Health guidelines to isolate and/or quarantine for 10 days. With sports and other activities restarting, several families have notified us this week that they have kept their children home for testing \because of possible exposure in the home or community. We are glad that this appears to be a single positive case at this time, with no transmission in the building. Please continue to notify us of possible concerns so that we can remain vigilant. …

Thanks to the reader who forwarded that email. They also noted that the district is keeping a public dashboard of cases, by region rather than by school; it shows the Southwest region – West Seattle and South Park – with 19 cases reported this school year, 12 students and 7 staffers.

COHORTS MERGE: Last weekend we noted that Chief Sealth International High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer had told families that if more students didn’t sign up for the hybrid option, they would merge cohorts, instead of one group having in-person classes Monday/Tuesday afternoons and another having them Thursday/Friday afternoons. This weekend, she notified families that the merger is indeed on, so the only days with in-person learning at Sealth will be Mondays/Tuesdays.

GRADUATION DATES: As first reported here two weeks ago, the district will have in-person graduation ceremonies after all. The dates/times are now set – Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS will both have ceremonies on Saturday, June 12th – WSHS at 11 am, CSIHS at 5 pm. Interagency Academy, which includes two West Seattle locations, will graduate at 5:30 pm Thursday, June 17. Those and most other Seattle Public Schools graduations this year will be at Memorial Stadium downtown.