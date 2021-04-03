UPDATE: ‘Major rescue’ response for 2-car crash at Sylvan/Delridge

9:48 PM: A two-vehicle crash at Delridge/Sylvan has drawn a “rescue extrication” response, with people reported trapped in the vehicles. At least two people are reported to be seriously injured. At least part of that intersection is blocked.

10 PM: Added photo sent by Lori. The response was upsized to a “major rescue” because people needed to be extricated from both vehicles. As you can see from Lori’s photo above, firefighters had to remove the roof from one vehicle.

10:14 PM: Another photo above from Lori. Meantime, the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is arriving. Sylvan is blocked up the hill and this will be closed for several hours while they investigate. Two people have been taken to the hospital.