West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

49℉

UPDATE: ‘Major rescue’ response for 2-car crash at Sylvan/Delridge

April 3, 2021 9:48 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

9:48 PM: A two-vehicle crash at Delridge/Sylvan has drawn a “rescue extrication” response, with people reported trapped in the vehicles. At least two people are reported to be seriously injured. At least part of that intersection is blocked.

10 PM: Added photo sent by Lori. The response was upsized to a “major rescue” because people needed to be extricated from both vehicles. As you can see from Lori’s photo above, firefighters had to remove the roof from one vehicle.

10:14 PM: Another photo above from Lori. Meantime, the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is arriving. Sylvan is blocked up the hill and this will be closed for several hours while they investigate. Two people have been taken to the hospital.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Major rescue' response for 2-car crash at Sylvan/Delridge"

  • Delridger April 3, 2021 (9:52 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds like a seriously massive response coming down Delridge from the north.

  • ~Hockeywitch~ April 3, 2021 (10:02 pm)
    Reply

    Good grief!!!!SFD works hard for their money EVERYDAY, but DANG.!!!.. in the last few hours, they need Double time and 1/2.. Thank you Seattle Fire Dept for everything you do for us and for always being there for us.  What a Night.

    Why is it so hard to get around THAT corner?? So many crashes there.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.