Reduce Duwamish River cleanup? Comments due by tomorrow night

(WSB file photo, Duwamish River seen from high-rise West Seattle Bridge)

If you have something to say about the Environmental Protection Agency‘s proposal to reduce the Duwamish River cleanup area because of a new health-risk standard for a particular pollutant, time is running out. Last time we reported on the comment period, two weeks ago, it was extended one more time, but that’s not expected to happen again. The Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition has published its comments online here, voicing opposition to the change: “DRCC has concerns about this proposal and is opposed to its execution,” says spokesperson Robin Schwartz. Among its concerns is uncertainty among the scientific community over the actual cancer risk of the pollutant involved in the proposed change, benzo(a)pyrene. The DRCC letter says, “To us, it appears that EPA is taking a large risk that could affect human health in an environmental justice community for such a small change (0.33% or $1,117,000) in the overall cleanup costs.” If you’re interested in signing onto the DRCC letter, you can do that here. If you have a comment of your own, send it to Region10@epa.gov by midnight Wednesday night (April 21st).

P.S. If you missed previous coverage, here’s our report on the EPA’s explanatory meeting in February.