PARKING: Another West Seattle Junction change

Early in the pandemic, West Seattle Junction businesses helped pioneer 5-minute on-street parking spaces for quick stops to pick up takeout food/beverages and other merchandise. After months of continuing to work with the city, The Junction has secured final approval for converting some of those spaces to 15-minute spots – for business visits when 5 minutes is not enough but an hour is overkill. Signs have been going up – the one you see above is along westbound SW Oregon west of California SW, by Brunette Mix (WSB sponsor), Café Mia, Dumplings of Fury, and Mystery Made. You’ll also find the 15-minute signage at several spots along California, Alaska, 42nd, and 40th, as the result of a business survey; 5-minute spaces remain in some areas too.