Low-low tide, traffic mitigation @ HPAC, and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Baby waterfowl, photographed by Lindsi Griggs along Longfellow Creek)

A few reminders before the afternoon arrives:

FOOD DRIVE: Bring nonperishable food and/or cash for the West Seattle Food Bank to the office of State Farm Agent Terry Gangon (4727 44th SW) all week in honor of his impending retirement.

IN-BUILDING SERVICES AT SOUTHWEST LIBRARY: This is the second day for the first West Seattle library building to reopen for some indoor services, noon-6 pm. (9010 35th SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Today it’s out to -2.5 feet at 12:34 pm – tomorrow afternoon, even lower. Tread lightly if you go out for a beach walk.

WEST SEATTLE SKYLINK: 5 pm online, advocates of a gondola system instead of light rail plan another online presentation – go here to get the viewing link,

TRAFFIC MITIGATION AT HPAC: The “Home Zone” work continues as part of Reconnect West Seattle traffic mitigation, and HPAC – the community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – talks with SDOT at 7 pm, online. Participation information, and other agenda details, are on HPAC’s website.

