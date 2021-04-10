Love romance novels? West Seattle writer offering hers for free this weekend

Weekend reading alert: West Seattle writer Cara Maxwell (her nom de plume) has just released her romance novel “Love Once Lost,” free for download until Sunday night. She’s a Morgan Junction resident who describes herself as elementary teacher by day, author by night, and mom of a toddler too. Here’s the plot summary for “Love Once Lost”;

The younger son of a viscount and an established London rogue, Christopher Bowden sets out for Paris with only two objectives. Number one: find Meera Hutton. Number two: get away from her as quickly as possible. Christopher vows he will not let the clever, enchanting Meera pull him in and break his heart again. But when he discovers the plot that has ensnared Meera, his loyalty and duty leave him no choice but to come to her aid.

Surprised to find herself reunited with the man she once loved, headstrong Meera cannot resist the embers of desire burning between them. Having spent the last decade relishing her hard-won independence, Meera is fascinated and confused by the strong connection she has to Christopher. As her life begins to fall apart, she finds herself turning to him again and wondering what her future…or their future…might hold.