HAPPENING NOW: Terry Gangon’s food-and-funds drive, with free hot dogs

As noted here, longtime local insurance agent Terry Gangon is retiring after today. As part of the celebration, from now through about 4:30 pm, he’s hosting a drive-up food-and-funds drive to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank, outside his office at 4727 44th SW in The Junction, If you donate money for WSFB, he’s matching donations up to $1,000. They’re also grilling and offering free hot dogs to donors (and clients) – that’s drive-up too. (If you haven’t met Terry, that’s him in the red shirt near the center of the photo, with wife Julia Gangon and colleagues past and present who were at the office for a send-off today.)
West Seattle, Washington
30 Friday
