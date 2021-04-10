HAPPENING NOW: Duwamish Longhouse hosting first Native Art Market since pre-pandemic

For the first time in more than a year, the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center in West Seattle has opened its doors for a Native Art Market. As you can see in our photo, it’s a distanced layout – Longhouse director Jolene Haas had told the District 1 Community Network this week that they would limit the number of participating artists to allow more space for them and visitors.

You’ll still find a wide variety of art, craft, and apparel items to choose from. The event continues until 7 tonight and again 11 am-7 pm on Sunday. Free admission; mask required. And if you have to park on the other side of West Marginal Way, there is crossing assistance:

The Longhouse’s address is 4705 West Marginal Way SW.