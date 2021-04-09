FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Schools plans in-person graduations for Class of 2021

(WSB photo from 2019 Chief Sealth IHS commencement ceremony)

Two weeks ago, we reported that Seattle Public Schools was close to a decision on whether to have in-person graduation ceremonies this year. We checked back with district spokesperson Tim Robinson, who replied with this statement from the district official overseeing planning:

We have shifted to an in-person model based on the governor’s change in level and further direction from OSPI. All of our comprehensive schools will graduate at Memorial (Stadium). That is the only venue that meets the guidelines. We are working on a plan to allow ticketed guests in limited numbers. For our small schools we are working on other sites and options.

Local students launched a petition drive in February asking the district to allow in-person ceremonies this year. SPS high-school students will return to campuses for part-time in-person instruction starting April 19th; next week is spring break.