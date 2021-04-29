FOLLOWUP: For those wondering about memorial plans for Lou Magor

Almost two weeks have gone by since word that Lou Magor had died. Comments on our April 16th story included photos and memories from many whose lives he had touched and enriched, not only in his role running Kenyon Hall, but also as a performer and teacher. We promised to let you know when we heard of memorial plans, Here’s the first word we’ve received, from Pastor Paul Corner of Wallingford United Methodist Church, where Mr. Magor served as music director,

We at Wallingford United Methodist Church were discussing how best to remember Lou, and we thought his life was too big to try to do a comprehensive celebration of his life in a short amount of time that would include all the various communities which he was such a vital part of. (Tilden, Kindermusik, Kenyon Hall, Bach Choir, the Total Experience Gospel Choir, and others.) We also know that singing (and a lot of it) will need to be as part of that more complete celebration.

Because of COVID and the amount of planning that will be involved, that wider-focused celebration will need to wait a few months when it will be safe to gather in person and sing, but we are looking forward to working with those communities to that end. We do not have any date in mind as of yet, as that will need to be worked out with all these groups.

In the meantime, since Lou was our Music Director for 30 years, our church community has decided to have an online memorial service for him on Saturday, May 15, at 11 am that will focus more specifically on his life in our community. It will be on our church YouTube page, with a “coffee hour” to follow on Zoom. (This is the format we have been using for worship all through the pandemic.). As with our Sunday morning services, all are welcome to it.