FOLLOWUP: Drug Take-Back Day results, and what to do if you missed it

(L-R, DEA investigator Craig Tom, SPD Officer Matthew Roberson, SW Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance’s Lensy Cordova)

The photo is from this past Saturday’s Drug Take-Back Day event outside the Southwest Precinct – sent by Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner along with the results, and what you can do with unwanted/unneeded/expired medications if you missed it. Dropoffs filled 9 boxes, totaling 295 pounds. That’s more than the other Seattle location, the North Precinct, with 286 pounds. You don’t have to wait until the next Drug Take-Back Day if you still have something to get rid of – this flyer (in English y en Español) lists year-round locations including the pharmacies at QFC in The Junction (4550 42nd SW) and Walgreens in High Point (6330 35th).\