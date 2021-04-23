FOLLOWUP: Alki Point ‘Keep Moving Street’/’Stay Healthy Street’ to stay that way at least another year

It’s been a while since SDOT updated the status of the Alki Point “Keep Moving Street” – Beach Drive between 63rd and Alki, and Alki Avenue between 63rd and Beach – so we asked earlier this week about a timetable for a decision on its future. Today, the answer: SDOT says that “Alki Point will remain a Keep Moving Street in its current form until spring 2022 or until we secure funding for permanent changes on the street.” That funding would be “for designing and building permanent changes on the street based on community input.” SDOT promises “more outreach to hear from more voices, learn what the community thinks of this Keep Moving Street as it is today, and understand what people want the street to look like in the future.” That “outreach” is promised in the weeks ahead; back in January, they promised outreach before the end of last month. The streets’ no-through-traffic status has been in place for almost a year. Nearby residents say it’s helped eliminate the recurring problems they had with driver gatherings on the Constellation Park side.