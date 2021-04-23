West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Alki Point ‘Keep Moving Street’/’Stay Healthy Street’ to stay that way at least another year

April 23, 2021 3:42 pm
It’s been a while since SDOT updated the status of the Alki Point “Keep Moving Street” – Beach Drive between 63rd and Alki, and Alki Avenue between 63rd and Beach – so we asked earlier this week about a timetable for a decision on its future. Today, the answer: SDOT says that “Alki Point will remain a Keep Moving Street in its current form until spring 2022 or until we secure funding for permanent changes on the street.” That funding would be “for designing and building permanent changes on the street based on community input.” SDOT promises “more outreach to hear from more voices, learn what the community thinks of this Keep Moving Street as it is today, and understand what people want the street to look like in the future.” That “outreach” is promised in the weeks ahead; back in January, they promised outreach before the end of last month. The streets’ no-through-traffic status has been in place for almost a year. Nearby residents say it’s helped eliminate the recurring problems they had with driver gatherings on the Constellation Park side.

  • Gordon April 23, 2021 (3:48 pm)
    Lovely to hear! When travel to Constellation Park now it’s amazing to see how much quieter and calmer it feels (kinda like an actual park rather than a drag race course).

  • Mark Schletty April 23, 2021 (4:32 pm)
    The homeowners have a petition they put out on the street asking for support in closing the street. As in the past it is only available to people actually on Constellation Ave.  It will go to SDOT with almost 100% approval. This is not what I think of as community input. It is selective propaganda.  SDOT had better conduct a much broader input activity reaching out way beyond the homeowners and those currently supporting the partial closure. I am not counting on it. There is no way currently to provide input on this street on their site. This is still primarily a land grab by rich homeowners and the bike lobby. As the comments on the Blog have clearly shown during the street designation period many citizens are very opposed to this street restriction. It is the street access point to a public park. If some car drivers violate the law and disturb the homeowners, the solution is to get the City to enforce the law, not give the rich a basically private street. 

  • JohnW April 23, 2021 (4:34 pm)
    Although opposed to such ambiguous and  unenforceable plans like  “Stay Healthy Street” designations,  the Alki Point one is unique in its popularity as a destination.  I would enjoy expediting permanent changes to maintain this route as the jewel it has long been.  

  • RW April 23, 2021 (4:42 pm)
    There definitely needs to be changes made to the street, and I’m happy to hear changes are being considered, but it should be reopened to driving through. I used to drive along here all the time, admiring the view and also stopping and getting out to walk, but I no longer can. People also cannot easily get to the Lighthouse, which is a public place. While the barriers may have curtailed undesirable nighttime activity, I also see far fewer people strolling along there during the day whenever I’m on Beach Drive (and have to bypass the street). In the interim, at least allow access during daytime hours, then restrict it for nighttime driving when the drag racers and partiers come out.

  • Flo B April 23, 2021 (4:43 pm)
    As a public taxpayer supported street they can’t do ANYTHING to prohibit access to EVERYONE. Now, they could make it a gated community. Is that the goal?

  • Ac April 23, 2021 (5:02 pm)
    Rich people getting better served by government is what this is.  

