If you’re planning on late-night ferry travel, note that the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is down to 1 boat for the rest of the night. The #2 vessel, M/V Issaquah, has a “shortage of Coast Guard-documented crew” requiring it to go out of service, Washington State Ferries says, so the only sailings tonight are those scheduled for the #1 vessel M/V Kittitas.