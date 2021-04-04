West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

Easter services and more for your West Seattle Sunday

April 4, 2021 6:16 am
(Retired art teacher’s creations in Upper Fauntleroy, 36th/Trenton)

It’s Easter Sunday and the conclusion of Passover. Here’s what’s on the schedule:

EASTER SUHDAY SERVICES: Our list features local churches with online and in-person services.

EASTER EGG HUNTS: At least four are planned today, as noted here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, entrance at California/Alaska.

CURBSIDE LIBRARY SERVICE: Available noon-6 pm today at High Point (3411 SW Raymond) and South Park (8604 8th S.) branches.

