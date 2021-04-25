DELRIDGE PROJECT: This week’s repaving-and-more plan

(SDOT photo, Delridge/Orchard)

As the weekend comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to where the Delridge Way repaving-and-more project will be focused this week. From SDOT, the key sites:

*Intersection upgrades at SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW to continue for several weeks. Travel will be reduced to one lean in each direction on both Delridge Way SW and SW Orchard St, and a uniformed police officer will be present to direct traffic through the area.

*Roadway upgrades on SW Hudson St between Delridge Way SW and 25th Ave SW continue

*Intersection upgrades at SW Kenyon St scheduled to resume next week and will last approximately one week. A uniformed police officer will be stationed at the intersection to help direct traffic.

*Roadway upgrades at 21st Ave SW and Delridge Way SW continue. Upcoming work includes rebuilding the intersection, which will include a full closure of 21st Ave SW.