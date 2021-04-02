DELRIDGE PROJECT: New plan for Sylvan Way closure, and what else is ahead

The new start date for closing Sylvan Way’s east end is part of the weekly preview for the Delridge repaving-and-more project. Here are the main points, from SDOT:

*The Sylvan Way SW intersection closure has been rescheduled to begin as early as April 6. Local access will remain available for Home Depot, Sherwin-Williams, and ampm via the Sylvan Way SW and SW Orchard St intersection.

*Bus stop upgrades are happening throughout the corridor including at SW Hudson St, SW Holly St, SW Myrtle St, SW Graham St, and SW Holden St

*Roadway upgrades on SW Hudson St between Delridge Way SW and 25th Ave SW beginning soon

*The west side of SW Hudson St will be closed as a part of this work

‘*Roadway demolition on the west side of Delridge Way SW between the Longfellow Creek Green Space and SW Graham St is beginning next week

*Potholing for duct bank work resumes next week on the east side of Delridge Way SW between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St