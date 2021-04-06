CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 4/6/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – here are the cumulative totals:

*89,743 people have tested positive, 100 more than yesterday’s total

*1,475 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*5,398 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday’s total

*986,092 people have been tested, 4,909 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 87,726/1,462/5,333/969,362.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 132.3 million cases worldwide, 30.8 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: At 2 pm tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

CITY’S BIGGEST VAX WEEK EVER: The city says it’ll vaccinate more people this week than any other so far – 30,000 doses.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Here’s our ongoing list – updated when we get tips:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments (updated) here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco, Bartell Drugs

*Sea Mar clinics

