CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/29/2021 roundup

Here’s what you need to know about the pandemic tonight:

NEWEST NUMBERS: Since King County had no Wednesday update, the newest numbers from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard represent two days worth of totals:

*97,620 people have tested positive, 876 more than Tuesday’s total

*1,514 people have died, 9 more than Tuesday’s total

*5,784 people have been hospitalized, 42 more than Tuesday’s total

*1,036,081 people have been tested, 3,105 more than Tuesday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 95,062/1,500/5,621/1,018,555.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 150.5 million cases worldwide, 32.2 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

ROLLBACK WATCH: King County is still way beyond the case and hospitalization rates that would allow staying in Phase 3. Monday is when the state takes a look at the numbers, with decisions announced Tuesday regarding whether anyone has to roll back on the following Friday.

VACCINATION HESITATION: Gov. Inslee talked about it during his briefing this afternoon. He called the slowdown in vaccine demand “terrible” while extolling the benefits of getting vaccinated – with an increasing list of things that vaccinated people will be allowed to do.

NEED A SHOT? City-run sites including West Seattle still have thousands of appointments – make yours here. Or call this hotline – 800-525-0127.

AND IF YOU’RE GOING TO A SOUNDERS MATCH … the team will be offering walk-up vaccinations to fans, starting Sunday.

COVID AT SCHOOL: Another local elementary school has reported a COVID case. This time, it’s a person at Lafayette Elementary, according to a letter to the staff that doesn’t specify whether the person is a student or staffer but says “Seattle Public Schools’ COVID Central team did not identify any individuals who came in close contact with this person.” Here’s the district’s notification policy. The district isn’t keeping school-by-school reports on its website but does have region-by-region numbers on this dashboard.

NEED FOOD? Two opportunities tomorrow: The nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday at 815 S. 96th; Highland Park Elementary is offering drive-up grab-n-go food boxes during that same time period (1012 SW Trenton).

GOT INFO/PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!