CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/15/2021 roundup

A new slogan tops our pandemic news check tonight:

‘TAKE IT OUTSIDE’: That’s the slogan Gov. Inslee unveiled during his mid-afternoon briefing, He urged people to take advantage of the warm weather by spending time outdoors, where transmission risk is lower. He in fact held the briefing outdoors:

He warned that cases and hospitalizations are still on the rise – “we’ve knocked this virus down three times, now we have to knock it down a fourth time.”

NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the latest on King County, from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – today’s cumulative totals:

*92,599 people have tested positive, 441 more than yesterday’s total

*1,491 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,503 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*1,002,141 people have been tested, 861 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 90,362/1,481/5,429/988.612.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 138.8 million cases worldwide, 31.4 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

‘VAX DAY’: Today’s the day that everyone in our state 16 and up became eligible to get vaccinated in our state.

CITY VAX STATUS: The city’s vaccination efforts have now passed 100,000 shots given. Here’s the overview for city sites/teams this week.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE BY PHONE? You can use this hotline – 800-525-0127.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE ONLINE: Try these links:

*If you’re looking for a city-site appointment, note that the official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

And if traveling a distance is not a barrier – Beth recommends this lookup for potential appointments within a few hours’ drive.

GOT INFO/PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!