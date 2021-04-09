CORONAVIRUS: Friday 4/9/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the latest stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*90,581 people have tested positive, 219 more than yesterday’s total

*1,483 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,444 people have been hospitalized, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*990,088 people have been tested, 1,476 more than yesterday’s total

On to our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*842,660 people have received one dose

*504,4026 people have received both doses

*1,244,985 doses have been allocated to King County (not counting pharmacy programs)

One week ago, the first four totals were 88,786/1,471/5,354/975,969, and the vaccination totals were 727,140/422,486/1,083,085.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 134.6 million cases, 2,915,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: In his weekly briefing, Dr. Jeff Duchin ran through q long list of King County trends. “Cases and hospitalizations are still substantial and holding steady.” Deaths are down, and he attributes that to vaccination success – but warns yet again that “vaccination alone is not enough,” so keep distancing and wearing your mask. “To abandon COVID-19 precautions now is like sending the Fire Department away while your house is still burning.” He also warned that there’ll be a continuing “mismatch between supply and demand” for vaccine in the next few weeks, so if you’re seeking an appointment, be patient. As for reopening phases, right now King County is still likely to stay in Phase 3, depending on how things go over the weekend.

SO IF YOU’RE SEARCHING FOR VACCINE – here are links to try (the clinic we mentioned earlier appears to be fully booked, by the way):

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco, Bartell Drugs

*Sea Mar clinics

NEED IN-PERSON HELP FINDING A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Get in-person help in West Seattle tomorrow – with free food offered at that event, too.

IF YOU NEED TESTING SATURDAY: Since the city extended the operations of the West Seattle test site (2801 SW Thistle), you can still get tested there Saturdays (as well as weekdays) until further notice.

