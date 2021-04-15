West Seattle, Washington

15

CONGRATULATIONS! Here’s who won the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Westside Awards

April 15, 2021 11:42 am
When the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce asked for nominations for this year’s Westside Awards – with a special focus on “hope and perseverance” during the pandemic – they received 86 nominations. They’ve just announced the winners chosen by the organization’s board:

Westside Business of the Year – Alair Gift Shop

Westside Emerging Business of the Year – Outer Space Seattle

Westside Not-for-Profit of the Year – West Seattle Eagles Aerie #2463

Westsider of the Year – Janice Young (of Young’s Restaurant)

(Alair is a repeat honoree, chosen Emerging Business of the Year in 2018.) The award recipients will be honored at an online event May 18th.

