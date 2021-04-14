BIZNOTES: Alair Gift Shop; Young’s Restaurant; Kickdown Café

Three biznotes today:

ALAIR SUBSCRIPTION BOXES: Subscription boxes are not just for food! Alair Gift Shop proprietor Shandon Graybeal sends word that “we are launching subscription boxes – this is a project that’s been two years in the making to get the boxes right, figure out how to keep it organized and personalized, and have it make sense with shipping and all the other costs. I’m so proud with the end result, even if it took way longer than we expected. There’s 3 different themes as of today, but I’m sure we’ll add more as we learn. And people can choose monthly or quarterly to receive with an easy cancellation whenever they are ready. We wanted to get them out in time for Mother’s Day, and I think they make the perfect gift (of course I do). There’s also a one-time option – no need to sign up for anything long term.” You can check out the options online here.

YOUNG’S RESTAURANT: Good news for fans of the longtime South Delridge restaurant (9413 16th SW) – Janice Young sent word that they’re now open for dine-in and take-out. Hours are 8 am-3 pm Tuesdays through Sundays, closed on Mondays. Here’s the menu.

KICKDOWN CAFE: Proprietor Naomi Rivera says her café inside Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) has an event coming up next week:

The Kickdown is just a small café inside Nepenthe. We serve beverages and light eats at no cost. We gladly take donations. Back by popular demand — Pancake 420! Since we can’t sit in a circle and puff, let’s eat circles and stuff. The Kickdown will be open April 20, 11-5, to help you celebrate the holiday. We will be kicking down tasty cakes. If you have food restrictions message us ahead of time and maybe we can do something for you. Our usual snacks will be available as well. WE WANT TO FEED YOU AND YOUR MUNCHIES. We have outdoor seating. No cost to participate.

