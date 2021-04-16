West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Molly’s Bottle Shop expanding to West Seattle

April 16, 2021 12:46 pm
1 COMMENT
Another addition to the booming wine scene in West Seattle: If you have passed by 3278 California SW, you might have noticed the small liquor-license-application notice in the window of one of those new live-work units. It is for Molly’s Bottle Shop, a Ballard wine shop that’s adding a West Seattle location. Molly’s specializes in “natural wine.” Proprietor Molly Ringe tells WSB, “We are so excited! Our goal is be open in May – we are waiting for Liquor Control Board approval. The store will be run by a West Seattle local named Sebastiano Tecchio.”

  • YR April 16, 2021 (1:17 pm)
    This is excellent news. Great shop in Ballard, and a fantastic addition to the West Seattle community. Molly is wonderful!

