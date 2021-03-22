YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Reign signups for volleyball, basketball

Youth sports are resuming this spring, and we continue to spotlight registration announcements. This one is from the West Seattle Reign:

REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW THROUGH APRIL 2nd.

We are offering clinics for youth aged 10-18, currently enrolled in Elementary thru 12th grade.

Due to Covid-19 and the lack of rental gym space in and near West Seattle, all clinics are on outdoor courts for spring break. All clinics consist of warm up, skills drills and cool down. Each clinic will consist of different drills and games throughout the week. Clinics are 2 hours and are co-ed.

All details for our clinics can be accessed through the links below.

Basketball – go.teamsnap.com/forms/262309

Volleyball – go.teamsnap.com/forms/262421

These links can also be accessed thru our website by selecting clinics & camps under the sport of your choice. Clinics vary in drills day by day and you are welcome to take more than one.