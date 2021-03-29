YOU CAN HELP: COVID-19 safety and supplies fundraiser for Roxhill Elementary

(Photo from seattleschools.org)

Friends of Roxhill Elementary is hoping you can help with this:

TODAY, teachers are walking back into their classrooms — many for the first time in a year — preparing for the physical return of their students. And they don’t have everything they need to keep themselves and our children safe.

We are launching an emergency fundraiser to make sure the school has the support and supplies they need not provided by the district; such as classroom air purifiers, extra masks, thermometers, buckets to keep coats and clothing from touching, and so much more. We are facing new challenges daily and know we will need to be able to respond to these evolving needs and costs quickly.

Our immediate goal is $4,500. Will you help us today?