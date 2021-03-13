WORDS FOR WHALES: Here’s who won The Whale Trail’s Welcome the Orcas poetry contest!

(J58 and her family, by Mark Sears, NOAA Research Permit 21348. L-R, J51, J22, J41, J58, J19, J37 – thanks to Maya Sears for IDs!)

Like so many things, The Whale Trail‘s annual “Welcome the Orcas” celebration went virtual this year. The announcement we published in December included an invitation to enter a writing contest. Today – news of the winners!

The Whale Trail announces the winners of its first Welcome the Orcas Writing Contest, held in December 2020 to celebrate the seasonal return of the endangered southern resident orcas to central Puget Sound. Writers Andy Havens and Hannah Lindell-Smith, both West Seattleites, took top honors in their age groups. “We are grateful to everyone who participated, and helped us welcome the southern residents with heart, and art!” said Whale Trail director Donna Sandstrom. “With the recent additions of J57, J58 and L125, there are three new calves to welcome! The southern resident community has grown to 75 individuals — here’s to a new season of hope for the orcas, and the world.” First Prize

The Librarian, by Andy Havens (Adult Category)

J57, by Hannah Lindell-Smith (9th to 12 grade) Second Prize

Love Them, Protect Them, by Lucy Larkin (Adult Category)

Orca Song, by Hannah Lindell-Smith (9th to 12 grade) Honorable Mention

Welcome Home, Orcas, by Bobbi Fabbelano (Adult Category)

The Librarian

by Andy Havens The orca’s tongue is tattooed in crowblack ink

with the whole history of the Hoh

and the names of Nisqually who breathed the air

in the sacred space between hawk and bear –

hung to cure in a frozen smoke. In the blackfish grin, written on salmon skin,

lives the library of the Lummi

and the forgotten words to S’Klallam songs

sung in the fog from which they’re drawn –

then gone like a dream’s unblooming. But the orca speaks, too, the newer words

of submarine and ferry boat

and the sharp dialect of high skylines

that replace the flesh with the crystalline –

concrete terms being asked to float. A blackfin ripple loops like cursive in the bay

as the orca pens the Pacific tome

and writes Sound verses beneath the surface

in a Salish hand whose arc is perfect –

the scrimshaw line of tooth and bone. *Andy Havens is husband, a father of two, and a US Army veteran living on the ersatz island of West Seattle. He is currently writing poetry focused on Pacific Northwest geography, nature, and history. His poetry has appeared in Fragments Literary Magazine and the online journal Whatever Keeps the Lights On.

(Backlit blows of J pod in Puget Sound. Photo by Mark Sears, NOAA Permit 21348)