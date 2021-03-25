West Seattle Transportation Coalition, WestSide Baby, more for your Thursday

(Alki photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Many ways to connect with your community this afternoon/evening:

STUDENT HEALTH EVENT: The Teen Health Center at West Seattle High School welcomes all SPS students to an event today focusing on meningococcal vaccination – our preview includes info on calling, texting, or emailing for an appointment.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30 pm monthly meeting, with an update on realignment toward the end of the agenda, which includes information on viewing/commenting.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott welcomes you at 16th/Holden, 4 pm-6 pm, to wave signs and support Black lives. If you don’t have a sign, one will be available there.

WESTSIDE BABY ‘BEYOND THE BASICS’: Support the local nonprofit that supports thousands of local children and their families. 5:30 pm event with storytelling, inspiration, and a chance to donate, but registering to attend is free.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 6:30 pm online, with discussion of the Equal Rights Amendment and redistricting. Register by 11 am to get the link; our calendar listing explains how.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online – here’s the agenda:

Participate via videoconferencing by going here, or by phone via 253-215-8782. In both cases, Meeting ID 831 2486 9091 and Passcode 521762.

MAYORAL CANDIDATE TOWN HALL: Colleen Echohawk is having “town halls” live online for neighborhoods around the city, and 7 pm tonight is her next one, geared toward High Point, Highland Park, Westwood, and Roxhill.