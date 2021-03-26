WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Will Rainier and friends build ‘Bridge to Nowhere’

As we marked the one-year anniversary of the West Seattle Bridge closure this week, a local musician has released a song inspired by both the closure and the pandemic. Here’s the announcement:

“Bridge to Nowhere” is the latest release from West Seattle singer-songwriter Will Rainier, and his first as a solo artist. It was influenced by the pandemic, the loss of the West Seattle Bridge, and the feeling of isolation we’ve all felt over the past year. The acoustic ballad is melancholic yet hopeful and features vocals by Will’s long-time bandmate and collaborator Jen Garrett and vibes by Grammy award-winning percussionist T.J. Troy. You can stream and download the song on his website here.

Will Rainier has been a part of the Seattle music scene since 1991, playing in bands such as Slugfest, Tarantulada, Stuporhero, and most recently Will Rainier and The Pines, who released their debut album, “Tethered to the World,” April 2020. (Listen here.)

Will’s debut solo album, “Enough Blue To Go Around,” will be out this summer.