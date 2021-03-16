WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Scott Adams wants you to be part of his new album, too

Though the pandemic brought concerts to a halt, it couldn’t stop the music – and veteran West Seattle musician Scott Adams has been working on an album throughout it all. He’s recruited some talented friends – including others from West Seattle – and a prominent producer. Now he’s crowdfunding to get the record made – and he’s most of the way there, but looking for one last boost. He tells the story in this video:

His Kickstarter page is here. (You can hear some of his past work here.)