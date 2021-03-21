WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen plates travel far; car-prowl loot to look for; painted peepholes

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today;

STOLEN PLATES TRAVEL FAR: From Jay:

I wanted to reach out in case others in WS have had their plates stolen. Sometime this week the license plates were stolen off my Jeep near 35th and Barton. I was notified of this by the Auburn PD this morning when they called stating my vehicle was caught on video during a theft. My vehicle was still parked at home, but my plates had been swapped out to a very similar plate number (my plate started AVD, “new” plate started AAD and are from a stolen car). They even left my license plate frames and swapped over my current registration stickers to help make sure it was hard to notice. The Auburn PD let me know the vehicle used was also the same make, model, and color of my Jeep. The Auburn PD case # is 21-02833 and the SPD incident # is 2021-68789.

This afternoon we heard a conversation on police radio about other stolen plates, so keep close watch on yours – it might be a trend.

CAR-PROWL LOOT TO LOOK FOR: From Dan:

Our car was broken into last night in the Genesee Hill neighborhood (4100 block of 53rd Ave. SW). The only thing of value taken was a backpack full of golf discs, some with some sentimental value. It’s a green Dynamic Discs Paratrooper bag. There were a variety of discs in the bag, but they all have my initials and phone number on them.

No police-report number yet; let us know if you think you have found the bag and/or one or more of the discs, and we will connect you.

PAINTED PEEPHOLES: From Stefan: